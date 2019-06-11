How JDR Nditsheni Nemasisi boss lays down the law

JDR Stars boss Nditsheni Nemasisi is not your typical club owner.

Nemasisi is an attorney by day and after hours he turns to coaching the Pretoria-based team, which he founded in 2011.

The 37-year-old attends to work at his law firm Nemasisi Attorneys during the day and late in the afternoon he trains his players.

"I love football and I make time for it. I do my law work during the day and then in the afternoon train the team and then go back to the office to continue working," Nemasisi told Sowetan.

"I have never missed a game, I am always on the bench. It helps that we play Friday and Saturday in the afternoon so it allows me to attend games. Coaching is a God-given talent. I have the knowledge and I am passionate about it."