Incentives for Baroka players for saving the team

It's just as interesting watching a match with Baroka boss Khurishi Mphahlele as it is speaking to him on club matters.

Either way, Mphahlele doesn't mince his words and as much as he was critical of some of his players during their 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United at Peter Mokaba Stadium over the weekend, he also made big promises to them after they saved the club.

Sitting in the media room - he believed Baroka won't lose if he sat there instead of the VIP suite - Mphahlele could be heard expressing his disappointment at goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who was down injured in the second half but play continued because the Zimbabwean didn't appear to indicate he needed to be attended to.

"Chipezeze doesn't talk ... Chipezeze doesn't talk man," Mphahlele exclaimed.

When midfielder Goodman Mosele made a bad pass, also in the second half, Mphahlele wasn't impressed.

Clad in a pair of jeans and a Baroka long- sleeve shirt, Mphahlele cut a relaxed figure for the better part of the match.

When Mohau Mokate put the visitors ahead in the first half, Mphahlele didn't seem to panic despite the fact that a defeat could have seen them relegated or going to the promotion play-offs.

He celebrated wildly with some club officials when Mduduzi Mdantsane found the equaliser in the second half.

With the draw, Baroka finished 14th and just two points ahead of 15th placed Maritzburg, who now have to contend with the tough play-offs.