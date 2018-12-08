Baroka FC stun Orlando Pirates on penalties to win TKO trophy

No matter how hard they try Orlando Pirates always come second in the Telkom Knockout and it was no different here on Saturday night when they lost 3-2 on penalties to Baroka FC, who made history by becoming the first Limpopo side to win a domestic topflight cup competition.

The spot kicks were needed to separate the two sides following a 2-2 draw after two hours of a thriller in the Eastern Cape.

Jemondre Dickens put Bakgaga in the lead just before the break and Musa Nyatama replied for the Buccaneers in the second half to force extra time.

Baroka skipper Mduduzi Mdantsane converted a penalty to restore their lead, but Thembinkosi Lorch had the last say in extra time and it was down to penalties to decide the winner, with Baroka taking the R4m prize.

Pirates got R1.5m for their efforts. They were heavy favourites to end their four-year silverware drought, but the League Cup has over the years eluded the Buccaneers and it proved to be yet another heartbreak for them.