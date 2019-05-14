Why title is extra sweet for Mosa Lebusa

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa has gone from experiencing the deep sorrow of relegation 12 months ago, to being crowned a champion in the Absa Premiership.

Around this time a year ago, Lebusa was relegated with Ajax Cape Town.

But as the refrain goes, it's darkest before dawn and the Welkom-born chap is beaming with joy after Downs clinched the league at the weekend.

"Last year this time was the saddest period of my career after we got relegated. As the captain of Ajax it was not nice to have the team go down, and if it was possible I would erase it in my life," he told Sowetan.

"This year I feel like I am on top of the world. I am just happy that we have been able to do this and win it. I am very excited and pleased to be a champion. It's a weird feeling because I felt the pain of relegation last season."