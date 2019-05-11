Thabo Matlaba played for Free State Stars the last time they beat Sundowns

Thabo Matlaba and Mpho Makola were both still in Free State Stars colours‚ current captain Paulus Masehe as well and defender Phumlani Mhamha scored his only career goal as Free State Stars edged Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in Polokwane in February 2011.

That was the last time Stars beat Sundowns‚ more than eight years and 18 matches ago – a potent omen for Saturday’s clash between the two sides at the end of the Absa Premiership season.

The 17 subsequent games have been markedly one-sided with 15 wins for Sundowns and two draws.

It has become one of the most one-sided match-ups in Premier Soccer League (PSL) history and suggests that Saturday’s game at Goble Park will hand Sundowns a relatively easy path to retaining their title.