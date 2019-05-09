Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has squashed rumours that he has resigned or been fired.

Rumours have flown on social media that the prosecutor has relinquished his post‚ while a weekend newspaper report indicated Becker had been dismissed.

“It’s absolute nonsense. I know it was in a weekend paper.

"I think what they said there is that I had been given notice‚” Becker told SowetanLIVE.

“I haven’t been given notice. But I’ve confirmed with the league just in case‚ and nobody there is aware of anything like that.

“I have not resigned and I have not been served with a notice terminating my services.”

Sunday newspaper City Press this weekend‚ in a story on the resignation of South African Football Association (Safa) legal head Tebogo Motlanthe last Tuesday‚ speculated that Motlanthe might be taking up a post at the PSL.

The report quoted Motlanthe as saying: “I am not going to the PSL.

“They have been talking to me since the current prosecutor‚ Nande Becker‚ was served notice. I just want to stay away from football for a bit. I am joining a friend and former schoolmate who has an established practice as I want to go into private practice.”