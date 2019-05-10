Sundowns arbitration cannot proceed on Friday‚ before league ends
The arbitration at the South African Football Association (Safa) regarding Mamelodi Sundowns’ fielding of ineligible Wayne Arendse will not go ahead on Friday‚ as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) had hoped.
SowetanLIVE is informed that Sundowns and the PSL could not agree on an arbitrator by a 3pm deadline on Thursday.
Safa acting CEO Russell Paul could not immediately be reached for comment.
The PSL had hoped to have the arbitration heard on Friday‚ a day before the completion of the Absa Premiership season on Saturday‚ as the outcome can have an implication for the title race.
The league are appealing the sentence of their own disciplinary committee (DC) of a monetary sanction for Sundowns and Arendse‚ who were each fined R250‚000‚ half suspended.
The DC outcome relates to Sundowns having fielded Arendse in a 1-1 league draw against Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld in October when the defender had not been named in the match squad of 18‚ which is against PSL regulations.
The PSL is appealing for rectification that a 3-0 victory be awarded to Wits.
This can affect the title race.
Leaders Sundowns (56 points)‚ who meet Free State Stars in their final game at Goble Park on Saturday‚ could have a point deducted to 55 points.
Third-placed Wits‚ who meet Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium‚ could have two points added to go from 51 to 53 points‚ and be back in the title reckoning should Sundowns lose against Stars.
Second-placed Orlando Pirates‚ who meet Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium in their final game‚ are in the title reckoning regardless of the DC outcome on 54 points.