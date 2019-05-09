Eagles' skipper Philani Cele fancies PSL promotion

While he's disappointed they couldn't win automatic promotion, Royal Eagles captain Philani Cele is positive they would play in the top-flight next season by coming out on top in the play-offs.

Eagles finished as runners up to Stellenbosch in the National First Division (NFD). The Pietermaritzburg-based club garnered 53 points, three behind the champions.

Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who claimed the third spot, face off in the opening encounter on May 15.

They will learn the identity of the third participant - a team finishing 15th in the Premiership - when the elite league concludes its programme on Saturday.