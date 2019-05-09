Soccer

Ajax Amsterdam's shares slump after Champions League defeat to Tottenham

By Reuters - 09 May 2019 - 09:45
Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino celebrates with his players after reaching the final of the Uefa Champions League.
Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino celebrates with his players after reaching the final of the Uefa Champions League.
Image: Uefa Champions League/Twitter

Ajax Amsterdam's shares slumped on Thursday following the shock last-minute defeat of the Dutch soccer club by Tottenham Hotspur in the Uefa Champions League semi-final.

Ajax shares were down 19.8 percent at 18.85 euros in early session trading, although the stock remains up by around 30 percent so far in 2019.

Brazilian Lucas Moura scored a last-gasp winner late on Wednesday to complete his hat-trick, and seal a 3-2 win to send London's Tottenham Hotspur past Ajax and into the Champions League final on away goals. 

Tottenham will now face Liverpool in the final in Madrid in an all-English affair on June 1 2019.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X