Bulls captain Handré Pollard ruefully admitted that his side were let down by not applying basics well in their deflating 45-13 Super Rugby loss to the Crusaders at Loftus on Friday.

Looking back at the match where they were outscored by seven to one tries in what turned out to be a one-sided outing‚ the Springboks pivot admitted that they were punished by a superior side.

“They are a quality side and it is about small things like a gain lines and at breakdown we over committed and we got punished because they are accurate on everything they do‚” said Pollard.

“I thought we had opportunities in the game but we either lost the set piece or the second phase ball and you are not going to build pressure that way.

“It was always going to be tough to come back from that‚ but the boys came back stronger in the second half and you can’t fault that.”