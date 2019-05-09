Ajax take Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, PSL to court

National First Division (NFD) side Ajax Cape Town are going the legal route after failing to get a promotion/play-offs spot.

Ajax have finished fourth in the NFD behind Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. Both sides ended with 51 points, but the Limpopo side have a better goal difference.

Stellenbosch United ended their campaign in the first spot and won automatic promotion, while Royal Eagles took the second place.

Tshakhuma and Eagles therefore qualified to play in the play-offs, together with the team that will finish 15th in the Absa Premiership, but Ajax are attempting to stop the play-offs that are set to start on May 15 through the courts.

The bone of contention is that Tshakhuma were charged and fined R30,000 for failing to field two U-23 players in a league encounter against TS Sporting, which they won 3-0 at Thohoyandou Stadium in April.