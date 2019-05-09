The SA Football Association (Safa)‚ barring late complications‚ will hear the arbitration matter involving the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) appeal of a sentence regarding Mamelodi Sundowns and an ineligible player on Friday.

Tebogo Motlanthe‚ who resigned last week as Safa’s legal head but is still assisting with the case‚ said that PSL and Sundowns have been given three names to chose from to select an arbitrator and are expected to respond by 3pm on Thursday.

“We are waiting for the PSL and Sundowns to confirm by 3pm‚” Motlanthe told SowetanLIVE on Thursday.

“We gave them‚ in terms of Article 81‚ three names of arbitrators. They must chose and [Safa acting CEO] Russell Paul will confirm who it is by the close of business (on Thursday)‚ so that the matter is heard tomorrow [Friday].