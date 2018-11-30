No reason why Banyana cannot earn same as Bafana‚ says Danny Jordaan
There is no reason why Banyana Banyana players should not earn the same salaries as their male counterparts‚ SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said following South Africa’s first ever qualification for the Fifa Women's World Cup.
Jordaan said the gap in incentives between female and male football players must be closed and it should not only be a focus in South African football but in all other football associations.
In official matches Bafana players earn as bonuses‚ above their salaries‚ as high as R60‚000 for a win‚ R40‚000 for a draw and nothing for a defeat but this cannot be compared to Banyana players who have been rewarded far less than that in their international matches.
Banyana are set to be rewarded with a total sum each player of R160‚000‚ salaries and bonuses included‚ if they lift the African Women Cup of Nations trophy‚ where they meet 10-time victors Nigeria in Saturday’s final in Accra‚ Ghana.
Banyana are believed to earn‚ and several recent newspaper reports have indicated this‚ R5‚000 per match‚ though their salaries for this Awcon have not been officially disclosed.
“I agree that the issue of salaries for women’s football must be addressed‚” Jordaan said.
“It is not only an issue affecting us as Safa but football associations worldwide have a challenge in addressing it‚” Jordaan said ahead of Banyana battling it out with Nigeria at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Jordaan said the launch of the new women’s national league‚ which is earmarked for May next year‚ will open up many opportunities for women playing football in South Africa.
“There has been a gap in the structure of women’s football when compared to their male counterparts in South Africa‚” the Safa president admitted.
“The level of competition for women has been at provincial league level. If you go to men’s sides there are two top leagues that are national leagues‚ the National First Division and the PSL [Premier Soccer League].
“So you can see where the gap is when it comes to women’s football. We will close that gap when we launch the women’s national league in May.”
Jordaan also pleaded with business to come on board and support women’s football with sponsorship.
“I hope the sponsors will see the quality and the efforts of these woman‚” he said.
“We are already talking to some of the corporates to support the national women’s league.”