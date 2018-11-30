There is no reason why Banyana Banyana players should not earn the same salaries as their male counterparts‚ SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said following South Africa’s first ever qualification for the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Jordaan said the gap in incentives between female and male football players must be closed and it should not only be a focus in South African football but in all other football associations.

In official matches Bafana players earn as bonuses‚ above their salaries‚ as high as R60‚000 for a win‚ R40‚000 for a draw and nothing for a defeat but this cannot be compared to Banyana players who have been rewarded far less than that in their international matches.