Confessions of a woman basher

Dear SA Women and Girl Children.

My name is Bhekisisa Mncube. I am an experienced woman abuser. I have covered the whole spectrum of intimate partner abuses from physical abuse; sexual abuse; emotional and psychological abuse.

I am not at all sorry nor seek sympathy. No amount of apologies from my side will change the fact that a countless number of women have suffered at the hands of a trash man that I am.

Their only crime is that they agreed to have an intimate relationship with me. I am writing this letter to put a face to the scourge of domestic violence and femicide that has reached epidemic proportions in this country.

My career in woman abuse began at a tender age of 16. I kidnapped, at the knife point, my very first girlfriend. I took her against her will to my home for my sexual pleasure. The morning after, she was released to her own vices. She had to walk 5km on foot back to her parents' home. It never occurred to me that something didn't gel, love and violence in one sentence.

My second major case of women abuse occurred inside my high school premises. I was 18. It was a combo of verbal and physical abuse. I raised not only my voice, but my hand. I punched and slapped my girlfriend in the face repeatedly.

Simultaneously, I kicked her. She cried. I found it hard to stop, but when she started bleeding, I knew I had to leave the crime scene.

As I grew older, I began to experiment with other forms of abuse that wouldn't land me in prison. I settled for verbal and emotional abuse. After years of practice with varying levels of success, I diversified my product offering to include silent treatment. I've had a successful career in women abuse lasting well over 15 years.