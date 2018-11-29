Banyana's historic World Cup achievement attracts interest from insurance company MiWay

Banyana Banyana's first ever qualification to the World Cup this week has not gone unnoticed after it emerged on Thursday afternoon that insurance company MiWay are thinking about sponsoring the national women's team in the build-up to the global showpiece in France next year.

MiWay chief executive Rene Otto told TimesLIVE that they are interested in supporting Banyana and he took things a step further when he also pledged R100,000 towards a once-off bonus to be awarded of the team in recognition of their historic achievement.

Otto challenged other members of corporate South Africa to put their money where their mouths are and also contribute towards the once-off bonus.