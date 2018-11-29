No charges yet over Downs-Bucs scuffle

Three weeks after the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates officials at Loftus Stadium, no one has been charged yet.

The Brazilians and Bucs played to a goalless draw on November 10, but the Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter was marred by off-the-field scuffles.

One of the incidents happened when a fan clad in Sundowns colours invaded the pitch and confronted Pirates assistant Rulani Mokwena, which led to a scuffle between the two benches. The fan was later arrested.

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that there are outstanding statements, but added that charges of misconduct will be brought. It not clear if this will be against the clubs or specific individuals.