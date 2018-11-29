No charges yet over Downs-Bucs scuffle
Three weeks after the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates officials at Loftus Stadium, no one has been charged yet.
The Brazilians and Bucs played to a goalless draw on November 10, but the Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter was marred by off-the-field scuffles.
One of the incidents happened when a fan clad in Sundowns colours invaded the pitch and confronted Pirates assistant Rulani Mokwena, which led to a scuffle between the two benches. The fan was later arrested.
PSL prosecutor Nande Becker confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that there are outstanding statements, but added that charges of misconduct will be brought. It not clear if this will be against the clubs or specific individuals.
"I am finalising my charge sheet," Becker said. "It's quite complicated and there are a variety of things that I've had to look at and I'm still short of one or two statements from witnesses," Becker said.
PSL spokesperson Luxolo September referred all questions to the prosecutor and said the league is affording the prosecutor the space to do his job.
"The league does not interfere in the work of the prosecutor," September stated.
The other incident that led to a scuffle was Pirates allegedly taking Sundowns' parking bay, which did not sit well with Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane.
When Pirates supporters invaded the pitch at Loftus in February last year when Sundowns beat them 6-0, they were only found guilty 10 months later.