'A real bunch of winners' - Banyana Banyana qualifies for the World Cup
On Tuesday night Banyana Banyana sealed the deal and qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup in France next year.
This after the South African team defeated Mali 2-0 in the semi-final of the 2018 African Women's Championship in Cape Coast, Ghana.
Thembi Kgatlana and Lebogang Ramalepe were the stars of the match, each scoring a goal for the team.
This is the first time that the team has qualified for a World Cup. Banyana Banyana will face Nigeria in the final on Saturday after a successful run in the tournament, earning a 7 -1 victory against Equatorial Guinea last week.
No words can describe my emotions right now. Thank you to EVERYONE for the most amazing support & for believing in this team! WE HAVE DONE IT! WE HAVE MADE HISTORY! WE ARE @Banyana_Banyana ?? Now we going for that Gold Medal ? #AWCON2018— Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) November 27, 2018
YESSSSSSSSSSSS ??? pic.twitter.com/6Q6YRJtgSr
South Africans were once again swept off their feet by the team's performance, with many stressing that Banyana Banyana should get the recognition they deserve.
Massive congratulations to @Banyana_Banyana!! Let’s hope this success gets them the respect and recognition they so richly deserve. #AWCON2018— Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) November 27, 2018
Your national leaders are going to foam at the mouth Congratulating Banyana Banyana but still won’t pay them properly.— mfaz’omnyama. (@mfazomnyama_) November 27, 2018
Banyana delivers. All the time . Just booked tickets to the African Cup of Nations final against Nigeria and that big World Cup berth in France! And I didn’t need a calculator to work out our chances...— Happy Ntshingila (@HappyNtshingila) November 27, 2018
@Banyana_Banyana just keeps making us proud. Our national team just made history by qualifying for the FIFA Womens’ World Cup for the first time during today’s #AWCON2018 semi-final match. Somebody call France, tell them Phillip is coming! pic.twitter.com/aIi6lrLpTS— President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 27, 2018
I will absolutely do it if it means flagging the unfair obstacles Banyana Banyana and Coach Ellis have to face when trying to do their jobs https://t.co/052ZwkIg6Z— Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) November 28, 2018
REAL BUNCH OF WINNERS @Banyana_Banyana qualifies for the World Cup.— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) November 27, 2018
Great news, thank you for making us a proud nation, consistently amazing. pic.twitter.com/tQKMu0kMrA
Our government says men and women have equal rights, but Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana salaries are not equal. The painful thing about this is that Banyana Banyana work harder for South Africa than Bafana Bafana.— Katlego Maseng (@KatlegoMaseng1) November 28, 2018
South Africa would be a less depressed country if the media's coverage of Bafana Bafana and the medias coverage of Banyana Banyana were switched, coz Banyana always stay winning— The Black Inferno (@Brothercharcoal) November 28, 2018