'A real bunch of winners' - Banyana Banyana qualifies for the World Cup

By Odwa Mjo - 28 November 2018 - 09:39
Banyana Banyana have qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

On Tuesday night Banyana Banyana sealed the deal and qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup in France next year.

This after the South African team defeated Mali 2-0 in the semi-final of the 2018 African Women's Championship in Cape Coast, Ghana.

Thembi Kgatlana and Lebogang Ramalepe were the stars of the match, each scoring a goal for the team.

This is the first time that the team has qualified for a World Cup. Banyana Banyana will face Nigeria in the final on Saturday after a successful run in the tournament, earning a  7 -1 victory against Equatorial Guinea last week. 

South Africans were once again swept off their feet by the team's performance, with many stressing that Banyana Banyana should get the recognition they deserve.

