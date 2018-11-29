Heartbreak for Banyana vice-captain Jane as she exits SA camp 90 minutes away from glory

Banyana Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane has admitted that leaving the team’s camp on the eve of the Caf African Women’s Championship final against Nigeria in Ghana has left her with a heavy heart.

The star midfielder will miss the tournament showpiece on Saturday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium after her Australian club Canberra United exercised their right to recall her from the tournament.

“It is sad that I won’t be playing in the final against Nigeria at the weekend.

"A piece of me wants to play in the final but the other part of me wants me to go and chase my dream of playing pro football overseas‚” she said before leaving the team camp.

“It is not a good situation to be in but it comes with the territory of being a professional athlete.