Solinas was particularly satisfied that his star forward Khama Billiat could bolster his personal confidence with a hattrick in the 4-0 preliminary round‚ first leg victory at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Amakhosi’s confidence boost against the team from Zanzibar‚ the Tanzanian island just off the coast from capital Dar es Salaam‚ came at a timely moment as it followed Saturday’s 2-1 Soweto derby Telkom Knockout defeat against Orlando Pirates in Durban.

“I am happy because my boys played very well. It was a very good performance‚” Solinas said afterwards.

“It was very important‚ also‚ not to concede a goal‚ because the rules for away goals [doubling them] when you play away are very important.