Banyana Banyana‚ Saturday’s Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) finalists against Nigeria in Ghana‚ have been covered with more glory with three nominations in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) awards for 2018.

The Caf Awards 2018 will be held in Dakar‚ Senegal on Tuesday‚ January 8 2019.

Banyana‚ the 2018 Cosafa (Council of Southern Africa Football Associations) women’s champions‚ will be the overwhelming favourites to win the team award they have been nominated for if they can beat Nigeria‚ who they won 1-0 against in the group stage‚ again in the final on Saturday.

Their 22-year-old emerging global superstar Thembi Kgatlana will be hard to beat for Player of the Year as she currently leads the Awcon top scorers’ chart with five goals.