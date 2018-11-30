Zambian goal poacher Justin Shonga believes he and his compatriot Augustine Mulenga can become the most feared strike partnership in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Absa Premiership leaders Orlando Pirates return to league action on Saturday‚ hosting 14th-placed Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium (kickoff 8.15pm).

Both Pirates's Zambians – already lethal in the green for their national team‚ and after some early teething problems‚ increasingly so in black and white – were on the scoresheet again as Bucs beat Light Stars 5-1 on their return to the Caf Champions League on Wednesday.

The goals against the team from Seychelles in the preliminary round‚ first leg fixture in Soweto carried the hallmarks of the two strikers – one‚ Mulenga‚ a big‚ fast bulldozer into the area; the other‚ Shonga‚ clever around the edges of the box.