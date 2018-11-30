Teacher, pupil meet in derby

Pitso Mosimane is to rookie coach Kaitano Tembo what a butterfly is to a caterpillar. Mosimane represents a football technician Tembo aspires to become.

Having reached the pinnacle of coaching on the continent, Mosimane embodies someone who is among the best in their field.

In his debut season as head coach of United, Tembo has some way to go before matching his counterpart's accomplishments.

When Mosimane took charge of United, back in 2001, Tembo was his captain.

Now the 48-year-old is the boss at the club.

The United coach does not hide his admiration for Mosimane, 54, as they prepare for their tactical battle in the league at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

The Zimbabwean feels Mosimane does not know too much about him as a coach.

"I come a long way with Pitso. I know him as a coach and as a person. And he knows me as a player but I don't think he knows me well as a coach," he said.