Teacher, pupil meet in derby
Pitso Mosimane is to rookie coach Kaitano Tembo what a butterfly is to a caterpillar. Mosimane represents a football technician Tembo aspires to become.
Having reached the pinnacle of coaching on the continent, Mosimane embodies someone who is among the best in their field.
In his debut season as head coach of United, Tembo has some way to go before matching his counterpart's accomplishments.
When Mosimane took charge of United, back in 2001, Tembo was his captain.
Now the 48-year-old is the boss at the club.
The United coach does not hide his admiration for Mosimane, 54, as they prepare for their tactical battle in the league at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
The Zimbabwean feels Mosimane does not know too much about him as a coach.
"I come a long way with Pitso. I know him as a coach and as a person. And he knows me as a player but I don't think he knows me well as a coach," he said.
The last time United, beat their rivals was in March 2013 with a 1-0 win.
Since then Sundowns have won eight times with two draws in the league.
Tembo is hopeful this could be the time to snap the losing streak.
"At the moment they have an advantage over us but
I think this is the time to change that," he said.
SuperSport have a long injury list with star players Dean Furman, Bradley Grobler, Thabo Mnyamane and Evans Rusike all sidelined.
Tembo did not want to make excuses and said he will work with what he has. "We don't have some of our top players but we need to prepare with the ones who are available."
FIXTURES
Tonight: Chippa v AmaZulu, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 8pm
Tomorrow: Highlands Park v Cape Town City, Makhulong, 3.30pm; Arrows v Chiefs, Princess Magogo Stadium, 6pm; Pirates v Maritzburg, Orlando, 8.15pm; Leopards v Wits, Thohoyandou, 8.15pm
Sunday: Celtic v Polokwane, Dr Molemela Stadium, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 3.30pm.