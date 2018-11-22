Gift Motupa sets sights on ex-clubs Baroka and Orlando Pirates in Telkom

Bidvest Wits attacking midfielder Gift Motupa will not dwell too much on sentiments when the Students take on his former team Baroka FC in their Telkom Knockout semifinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.

Motupa came through the ranks at Baroka as a youngster before he earned a dream but largely unsuccessful move to Orlando Pirates.

He returned to Baroka for the 2017-18 season‚ where he scored nine league goals in 22 games. This pre-season the Bafana international was snapped up by Wits coach Gavin Hunt.

He will return on Sunday to former club Baroka looking to knock them out of the Telkom.

“I appreciate everything I had with Baroka and what they did for me but everything is in the past‚” said Motupa as Wits prepared to hit the road to Polokwane.