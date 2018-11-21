PSL claims win as Ajax feud ends

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) feels vindicated after Ajax Cape Town threw in the towel in their long-running legal battle.

Ajax last week abandoned their contestation of advocate William Mokhari's arbitration ruling regarding Tendai Ndoro.

Mokhari had docked seven points from Ajax for fielding the ineligible striker and that saw Ajax relegated back in May.

PSL lawyer Michael Murphy said the football body deserves credit for being found to be on the right side of the law throughout the cases.

"At the end of the day, the matter ended on the basis that the league was right," Murphy said.