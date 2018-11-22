Monare can't wait to play with 'Bibo'
Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare gets animated as he recounts the first time he saw Thandani Ntshumayelo play a decade ago.
Monare was a trialist in 2008 at the SuperSport United youth team and there he got to see a young Ntshumayelo at his best.
"Dude! That guy took the ball from over there at the half-way line and he drove that ball to the right wing and I was watching, thinking 'Am I good enough to make it to this team?" Monare recalled enthusiastically.
"I remember Bibo was wearing orange boots. I saw him play and I was amazed. I wondered if I was good enough.
"He was just at another level; he was incredible."
Monare eventually didn't make it, but mainly because the club had a disagreement with his manager Mike Makaab. Now, he finally has a chance to play alongside the industrious midfielder he saw all those years ago.
Ntshumayelo, 28, affectionately known as Bibo, has been given a chance by Wits to revive his career after his ban for drugs was lifted.
Wits coach Gavin Hunt is hoping to sign the player in January once he has shed weight and regained fitness.
"He has adjusted well and his attitude is very good. He wants to get back and, honestly, we are just working on his weight now because his talent is still there.
"It would be great to pair up with him in future. I am just happy for him and am grateful that the club gave him a chance. It's very emotional when I see him at training."
While their coach Hunt is a notorious stickler, Monare has only advised Bibo to listen to the coach's instructions.
"Playing for coach Gavin is easy. What you just have to do is listen and do as he says."