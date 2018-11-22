Monare can't wait to play with 'Bibo'

Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare gets animated as he recounts the first time he saw Thandani Ntshumayelo play a decade ago.

Monare was a trialist in 2008 at the SuperSport United youth team and there he got to see a young Ntshumayelo at his best.

"Dude! That guy took the ball from over there at the half-way line and he drove that ball to the right wing and I was watching, thinking 'Am I good enough to make it to this team?" Monare recalled enthusiastically.

"I remember Bibo was wearing orange boots. I saw him play and I was amazed. I wondered if I was good enough.

"He was just at another level; he was incredible."

Monare eventually didn't make it, but mainly because the club had a disagreement with his manager Mike Makaab. Now, he finally has a chance to play alongside the industrious midfielder he saw all those years ago.