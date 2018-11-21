Tembisa to host prize ceremony

The Tembisa United Football Association (Tufa) will host its annual prize-giving ceremony at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday (10am), chairman Sinky "Twalaza" Mnisi has announced.

Mnisi said they will be honouring football development sides - the under-13, -14, -15 and -17 - in the Hatfield VW League which is played across Tembisa.

"This is our way of encouraging children to do sport ... soccer to be precise," he said. "We are hopeful that what will be happening at Makhulong Stadium will go a long way in taking kids away from crime and substance abuse and bring them to football fields because their peers will be there receiving prizes for playing football. Our gratitude, obviously, goes to our sponsors (Hatfield VW)."