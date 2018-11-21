Motupa wants TKO trophy at all costs
That Bidvest Wits are this close to qualifying for the Telkom Knockout final is the exact reason midfielder Gift Motupa joined the club.
But it's ironic that the club he left in June now stands in his way and could crush his ambitions of winning his maiden trophy.
A place in the TKO final, set for December 8, will be on the line when Wits take on Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Motupa was unequivocal about what was his reason for joining the 2016/17 Absa Premiership champions.
"Wits is a big club and there is a capacity to win trophies. So if you are here you need to set your mentality to that level and work hard," Motupa said.
"I have never won a trophy, so I think this club will give me an opportunity to win some trophies."
Wits will be eager to defend the R4-million title they won last season under strange circumstances.
At the time when Wits won the title, they were bottom of the table in the league, where they struggled.
The former Orlando Pirates playmaker concedes that it won't be easy against the Limpopo outfit away from home.
"They (Baroka) are a good side, that is why they are in the semifinals but we are ready for them," he felt.
"We don't focus much on the opponents but we focus on ourselves and our style of play. So we have to apply ourselves even though it will be a difficult game."
His move to Wits though was one of the shocks of the transfer window as he had initially signed a contract with Chippa United.
While his sudden switch surprised many football followers, the 24-year-old did not see anything unusual about his transfer. "No, I wasn't surprised because I had a good season and any team in the PSL would have loved to have a player who was doing well."