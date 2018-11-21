Motupa wants TKO trophy at all costs

That Bidvest Wits are this close to qualifying for the Telkom Knockout final is the exact reason midfielder Gift Motupa joined the club.

But it's ironic that the club he left in June now stands in his way and could crush his ambitions of winning his maiden trophy.

A place in the TKO final, set for December 8, will be on the line when Wits take on Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Motupa was unequivocal about what was his reason for joining the 2016/17 Absa Premiership champions.

"Wits is a big club and there is a capacity to win trophies. So if you are here you need to set your mentality to that level and work hard," Motupa said.

"I have never won a trophy, so I think this club will give me an opportunity to win some trophies."

Wits will be eager to defend the R4-million title they won last season under strange circumstances.