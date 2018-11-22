Mike Mangena in jail over drugs find

"Our forensic services say the end product is clearly mandrax. It is clearly not being cut here into pills or packaging but this is the manufacturing factory. We have arrested three people . It would be premature to estimate the value of the drugs which were being produced here but we can safely say that it runs into millions of rands," said Muridili.

"Inside the structure police found a spillage dryer tank, gas cylinders, plastic drums and a number of zinc basins full of chemicals."

When Sowetan got to the scene Mangena was not there. He later arrived, only to find various police units busy working on what they said was a secured crime scene.

He immediately got off from his Toyota Hillux and began interacting with the police.

He then drove out briefly to sort out the goats, which had simply walked off the farm.

When Mangena returned, he was put into a police vehicle which drove off with him.

It was only later yesterday that police confirmed he had been arrested as they had earlier said he was only being taken in for questioning.