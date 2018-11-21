Phillip is back! Durban wants Soweto Derby to feel like the 2010 World Cup

Durban’s hosting of its first Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates since 2014 on Saturday will be an even bigger event than just the match, with four fans parks to be staged around the city.

Signalling the immense scale of the interest in the match, the Telkom Knockout semi-final at the 62,000-seat Moses Mabhida Stadium was sold-out within two hours of tickets going on sale.

But supporters who could not buy tickets will now have the opportunity of viewing the match on big screens at four public viewing areas, which is also part of Durban aiming to maximise the economic impact to the city of staging the derby.