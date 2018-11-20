Salary a stumbling block to forgotten Sundowns star George Lebese joining Wits

Gavin Hunt is wary of bringing forgotten Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese to Bidvest Wits and admits that the attacking midfielder's salary is huge stumbling block.

Hunt said he's on the lookout for at least one left-footed player but added that his fingers were burnt two seasons ago when he recruited Cuthbert Malajila and Mogakolodi Ngele from Sundowns while on high salaries.

“Do you think Sundowns are ever going to let a player come to us?” Hunt asked in his trademark wry manner on Tuesday.

“The last time they lent us players we won the league‚ so they will never do that again.

"We will consider any good player available‚ but the problem of taking players from Sundowns‚ Chiefs and Pirates is wages. We don’t pay those wages.