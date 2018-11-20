Salary a stumbling block to forgotten Sundowns star George Lebese joining Wits
Gavin Hunt is wary of bringing forgotten Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese to Bidvest Wits and admits that the attacking midfielder's salary is huge stumbling block.
Hunt said he's on the lookout for at least one left-footed player but added that his fingers were burnt two seasons ago when he recruited Cuthbert Malajila and Mogakolodi Ngele from Sundowns while on high salaries.
“Do you think Sundowns are ever going to let a player come to us?” Hunt asked in his trademark wry manner on Tuesday.
“The last time they lent us players we won the league‚ so they will never do that again.
"We will consider any good player available‚ but the problem of taking players from Sundowns‚ Chiefs and Pirates is wages. We don’t pay those wages.
“If you get a player in Europe who is not playing at his club‚ he will go to a lesser club and take a pay cut.
"But players don’t want to do that here in South Africa.
"Instead they want more and we can’t afford to pay more.
"Please don’t get me wrong‚ I am not talking about this player (Lebese) but I am talking in general terms.
"We had Mogakolodi Ngele and Cuthbert Malajila here and they cost us an arm and a leg but we won the league.
"I don’t think we will get a player from Sundowns.
"They can do what they like because they control the market‚ so be it."
Hunt said he wants a left sided player to provide competition to Deon Hotto as they look to remain competitive in the league in the second half of the season.
“I have only Otto at the moment and I do need possibly another left sided player to give us a little bit more balance and competition‚" he said.
"Last year we had Vincent Pule and Daine Klate on the left and now we just have Otto.
"I have converted a few players here and there but we do need another player and I am not saying its George.”
Wits face Baroka FC in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout in Polokwane on Sunday.