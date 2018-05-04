Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has said he has no shares in Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA)‚ and has never had an interest in any campaigns of candidates who proposed to stand against Danny Jordaan as Safa president.

Khoza responded in a press conference to a case opened at the police by Jordaan‚ as reported on in Sunday Times this weekend‚ of defamation‚ criminal collusion and conspiracy against the PSL chairman.

Jordaan has alleged that Khoza was a catalyst in the rape case opened against the Safa president by singer and former African National Congress MP Jennifer Ferguson‚ who lives in Sweden.

A wider allegation is that Khoza has backed the vocal campaign of former referee and PSL general manager Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo to unseat Jordaan as South African Football Association (Safa) president.

There had been questions raised over Khoza using his influence with Stadium Management for Ncobo to use the press conference at FNB Stadium‚ which is overseen by SMSA.

Speaking through events chronologically as he saw them‚ Khoza said that he had seen Jordaan at a Safa executive committee meeting on Friday.

“At this meeting Dr Jordaan mentioned how he was mounting a massive fight [against the rape allegations]. He insinuated my involvement in something related to the fight‚” Khoza said.

“When I inquired about the reasons and content of this fight‚ he said that I should wait until Saturday and Sunday to see.

“I told him that I had received a call from Jacques Grobbelaar‚ the CEO of Stadium Management South Africa‚ who said he had received an inquiry from a journalist who wanted to know if I was the owner or a shareholder in his company.

“The journalist wanted to know from Jacques about the use of Stadium Management [press conference room] facilities by Mr Ace Ncobo.

“For the record‚ I do not own a single share nor have any other share or entity that has shares in Stadium Management.

“My association with SMSA is in a service provider-client relationship‚ in which I am a client.

“I have never had a discussion with Jacques Grobbelaar in which Mr Ace Ncobo’s name arose.

“Also for the record‚ I have no interest nor played any part in Ncobo’s‚ nor any of the Safa presidential campaigns or candidacies.”

Ncobo had put himself forward as a candidate‚ then later withdrew‚ to stand against incumbent Jordaan in the Safa presidential elections of March 24‚ which were postponed until later in the year.