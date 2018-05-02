The court heard that Siphos’nkosi Memela‚ a truck driver from Savannah Park‚ was caught on camera damaging high-tech camera equipment owned by Supersport.

Sibongiseni Khumalo‚ a taxi rank manager‚ had been spotted pretending to film the bedlam.

The third accused in the matter‚ taxi driver Khwezilomo Madiba‚ is alleged to have kicked a security guard in the face as the man crawled on the pitch‚ surrounded by an angry mob.

The three‚ via their attorneys‚ told magistrate Mohamed Motala that they all intended to plead guilty.

Motala said that their alleged actions had brought shame on the sport of soccer. “While pretending to take selfies on a SuperSport camera may be humorous‚ this matter is extremely serious. The whole world was watching us that night‚” he said.

He ordered that the three be released on bail of R1‚000 each‚ on condition that they return to court on May 25.

He barred them from attending any sporting fixture or recreational gathering until the finalisation of the court case.

Violence erupted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last month after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars. Police and stadium security were overrun as fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game‚ heading directly for embattled Chiefs coach Steve Komphela‚ who quit immediately after the game.

The pandemonium left many people injured and property damaged. The damage to the stadium and technical equipment belonging to broadcasters is said to amount to millions‚ with some equipment pilfered. Two vehicles parked at the back of the stadium were also damaged.