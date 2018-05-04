Khoza denies role in Jordaan rape allegations

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza yesterday responded with venom to claims that he played a part in the rape allegations that have surfaced against SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan.

This comes after Jordaan opened a case of defamation, criminal collusion and conspiracy with the police against Khoza, as reported by the Sunday Times.

In the report, it was claimed that Jordaan suspected Khoza was the catalyst in the rape case opened against him by singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson.

Khoza allegedly paid for Ferguson's flights through Fly Africa and accommodation through a third party.

Khoza yesterday vehemently denied the allegations.

Jordaan reportedly alleges that Khoza and Ace Ncobo - a former referee and PSL official - have conspired to defame him, but the "Iron Duke" is fighting back.

"I know Dr Danny Jordaan has a wild imagination in relation to me. He sees my ghost wherever he faces difficulties, [but] even for him this should be a bridge too far," Khoza said during a press conference at the league's offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, yesterday.

"Let me unequivocally say from the onset that I do not know Mrs Jennifer Ferguson. I've never met her, spoken to her or had any form of contact with her.

"I've never had contact with anyone associated with Mrs Jennifer Ferguson or sent anyone to talk to Mrs Jennifer Ferguson," said Khoza, who added that Ferguson has confirmed that she has had no dealings with him, in a recent statement.

He claims that he met Jordaan last Friday during a Safa executive meeting.

Khoza, a Safa vice-president, was at the meeting by virtue of his position as PSL boss, and Jordaan mentioned to him how he's mounting a massive fight [against the rape allegations].

"Prior to the discussion on April 27 [Friday], I did not for once - it did not even remotely cross my mind - that come Sunday [April 29], I'm going to wake up to the most bizarre and absurd of conspiracies involving my name," Khoza said.

"To be clear, I know nothing of what is alleged by Dr Danny Jordaan both to the police and the media about me," he said.

"I won't stop at anything until my name is cleared," Khoza said.

Safa spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said: "Those are personal issues and we would rather not drag the association into it."