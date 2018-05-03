FIFA have for the second time told the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to solve the Tendai Ndoro issue themselves‚ putting into potential limbo now any decision over the eligibility of the Ajax Cape Town striker.

The last arbitration on the matter‚ and a subsequent High Court judgement‚ referred the case to world football’s governing body for a decision.

But despite twice approaching Zurich for a decision‚ the PSL have been told to use their own structures‚ and those of the South African Football Association‚ to deal with the matter‚ officials said on Thursday.

The PSL have now evoked a clause in their rules to set up a second arbitration on the matter but it is not clear whether Ajax Cape Town will agree.

The club’s owner Ari Efstathiou told SowetanLIVE on Thursday he was studying the latest documentation sent to the club from PSL headquarters in Johannesburg.

The PSL executive committee last Thursday decided to expedite the matter - which is over whether Ndoro was allowed to play for Ajax this season having already been on the books of two other clubs in a single campaign in contravention of FIFA rules - by evoking a clause in its rule which allow the league to take a matter straight to arbitration if time is running out.

Ajax’s fielding of Ndoro in some games this year held out the hope of default points for clubs like second placed Orlando Pirates and relegated Platinum Stars‚ although now with only one round in the league they are superfluous to their respective final places in the Absa Premiership standings.

Polokwane City‚ however‚ might still seek a boardroom solution and chase the points they dropped against Ajax in February should they find themselves dropping into second last places come the end of the season next Saturday‚ May 12.

The PSL ruling says: “If the Chief Executive Officer is of the opinion that the prosecution of a complaint‚ protest‚ disciplinary matter or appeal according to the prescribed time lines will prejudice the League‚ he may escalate the relevant issue directly to arbitration as provided for in terms of the SAFA Statutes.”

A list of arbitrators will be given to Ajax and the PSL to choose from and if there is no agreement it will be chosen by SAFA‚ who handle the mechanics of all arbitrations.

Ajax have already seen one decision by the Dispute Resolution Chamber go in their favour but subsequent appeals both lead to a ruling that the matter be referred to FIFA‚ who patently do not want to deal with the issue.