Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has flatly denied allegations that emerged in this weekend‚ relating to a defamation and conspiracy case opened by South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan‚ that Khoza had been a catalyst in rape allegations against Jordaan.

In the report in the Sunday Times‚ Jordaan claimed that Khoza was the catalyst in a rape case opened against the Safa president last month by singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson.

Ferguson‚ who lives in Sweden‚ laid the rape complaint with the South African Police Services (SAPS) in Parkview last month.

The allegations were that Khoza had paid for Ferguson's flights and accommodation to South Africa through a third party.

Jordaan said that he had opened a case of defamation‚ criminal collusion and conspiracy against Khoza.

Khoza denied the allegations in a press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown on Thursday.

"I have called you here to respond to allegations made in the media on Sunday and Monday‚ and repeated to this point‚" Khoza said.

"Let me unequivocally say from the onset‚ I do not know Mrs Jennifer Ferguson‚ I've never met her‚ spoken to her or had any form of contact with her.

"I have never had contact with anyone associated with Jennifer Ferguson‚ nor sent anyone to talk to [her]. I have never been approached by anyone associated with Mrs Ferguson.

"To be clear‚ I know nothing about these allegations made by Dr Jordaan both to the police and the media about me."

Khoza said that he had seen Jordaan at a Safa executive committee meeting on Friday.

"At this meeting Dr Jordaan mentioned how he was mounting a massive fight [against the rape allegations]. He insinuated my involvement in something related to the fight‚" Khoza said.

"When I inquired about the reasons for this fight‚ he said that I should wait until Saturday and Sunday to see."

Jordaan apparently named Khoza and former referee and PSL general manager Andile 'Ace' Ncobo as among those who allegedly conspired to defame him.

Ncobo has been an outspoken critic of Jordaan as Safa president.

Ncobo put himself forward as‚ then withdrew‚ a candidate to oppose Jordaan in the March 24 Safa elections‚ which were cancelled.

Jordaan told Sunday Times: "I can't talk about the substance and details [of the case opened against Khoza]. Police must investigate it and get to the bottom of it."

Ferguson made her rape allegation in October last year.

She accused Jordaan of raping her in a Port Elizabeth hotel 25 years ago.