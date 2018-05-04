Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has said that Danny Jordaan’s allegations against him fit a pattern of conspiracy theories that the South African Football Association (Safa) president has “created as diversions”.

Khoza responded in a press conference to a case opened at the police by Jordaan‚ as reported on in Sunday Times this weekend‚ of defamation‚ criminal collusion and conspiracy against the PSL chairman.

Jordaan has alleged that Khoza was a catalyst in the rape case opened against the Safa president by singer and former African National Congress (ANC) MP Jennifer Ferguson‚ who lives in Sweden.

It was alleged that Khoza paid for Ferguson’s flights to South Africa and accommodation.

A wider implication has been that Khoza harboured ambitions to unseat Jordaan as Safa president.

Khoza said he had a meeting with Jordaan in 2013‚ where the Safa president “implored” the PSL chairman to “focus on the PSL‚ and leave him to concentrate on Safa”.

“I made it very clear to him that I had no interest in Safa beyond my vice-president role that comes with being chairman of the PSL.” Khoza said.

“Following the discussion of Friday‚ April 27 [at a Safa executive committee meeting this weekend]‚ it did not for once remotely cross my mind that come Sunday‚ April 29‚ I was going to wake up to the most bizarre and absurd of conspiracy theories involving my name.

“In fact‚ on Saturday Dr Jordaan gave me the opportunity to address the Safa Congress before my early departure for a match commitment with Orlando Pirates versus Cape Town City.”

Khoza said the allegations fit a pattern of conspiracy theories that Jordaan has “created as diversions”‚ such as a 2004 allegation that the PSL chairman was the chief suspect behind a shooting at Jordaan.

Another example‚ Khoza said‚ was an “alleged coup in 2009” against Jordaan‚ then CEO of 2010 World Cup Local Organising Committee‚ resulting in both men‚ plus then-Safa president Molefi Oliphant‚ being called into a meeting with Fifa president Sepp Blatter in Zurich.

“Common to these events are that Dr Danny Jordaan‚ the aggressor‚ is portrayed as a victim of the all-powerful Dr Irvin Khoza‚” Khoza said.

“It is important to point out a tactic that Danny Jordaan uses quite effectively against his perceived enemies. He attacks people in public and then apologises privately.

“Following the shooting allegations of 2004‚ and coup allegations of 2009‚ I am now in 2018 facing allegations of being a catalyst and funder of a person I have never met or spoken to‚ or spoken to anybody associated with her on that case.

“I know Dr Jordaan has a wild imagination in relation to me. He sees my ghost wherever he faces difficulty. Even for him this should be a bridge too far.

“I therefore make it very clear today that unlike 2009‚ when I chose to put the country and our nation first‚ this time I’m not going to lapse in my pursuit of the truth and justice in this matter.

“I am following up on the so-called evidence that has been made available to journalists to justify these bizarre and absurd allegations against me.

“Mrs Jennifer Ferguson has issued a statement to the effect that I don’t know her‚ and she does not know me‚ and I have nothing to do with her case.

“I have contacted my bankers to investigate if their were any payments made through my credit card to Fli-Afrika Travel for any flights or accommodation.

“I have asked Fli-Afrika Travel if I or anyone associated with me has booked or made arrangements for Mrs Jennifer Ferguson.

“I even asked them to avail if Mrs Ferguson had‚ unbeknownst to me‚ used their services.

“Journalists claim to have email correspondence from me authorising payments. I have asked for an audit from my email service provider to check if my email was in any way compromised.

“I’ve asked journalists to send me [documents] so I can respond fully and appropriately.

“I am to the full extent of the law not going to stop until my name is cleared by my accusers.

“The charges of defamation‚ criminal collusion and conspiracy which the media is quoting Dr Jordaan as having said are unfounded with no bearing on the truth.

“They are‚ in fact‚ malicious and abuse of state organs and processes. I refuse to even one more time be Danny Jordaan’s scapegoat … in a matter I have nothing to do with.”

Ferguson first made her allegations about being raped by Jordaan in a hotel in Port Elizabeth in October last year.

She opened a case at the Parkview police last month. The case was transferred to Port Elizabeth.