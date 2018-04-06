Soccer

Highlands Park can clinch PSL promotion on Saturday

By Marc Strydom - 06 April 2018 - 14:56
Highlands Park midfielder Mothobi Mvala celebrates goal with teammates during the National First Division match against Jomo Cosmos on 18 February 2018 at Vosloorus Stadium.
Highlands Park midfielder Mothobi Mvala celebrates goal with teammates during the National First Division match against Jomo Cosmos on 18 February 2018 at Vosloorus Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Highlands Park will clinch the National First Division (NFD) title and promotion back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) if they win or draw against eighth-placed Pretoria University at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Saturday.

Highlands‚ relegated from the PSL as last-placed finishers last season‚ have run away with the NFD in the second half of the season and‚ with 56 points from 25 matches‚ have a 15-point lead over second-placed Black Leopards.

As it stands only the virtually impossible scenario of Park losing their remaining five games‚ and Leopards winning all of theirs‚ would deny Highlands the championship.

A point on Saturday at their Makhulong home ground will put the matter mathematically beyond doubt and see Highlands crowned champions.

The PSL‚ though‚ has said the trophy‚ as is custom‚ will only be handed over at Park’s final game of the season‚ away against Stellenbosch FC on May 6.

Highlands – coached by former Bafana Bafana assistant-coach Owen Da Gama‚ assisted by the coach who promoted the club to the PSL in 2015-16‚ Allan Freese – have run away with the NFD in the second half of the season.

Their last of five defeats was against Mbombela United‚ 1-0 away on September 23.

Since then Highlands have gone 20 games unbeaten‚ winning 15 and drawing five‚ scoring a staggering 46 goals to six conceded.

In what can only be described as a mismatch‚ their last six games have seen Da Gama’s team win 4-0 (against Royal Eagles)‚ 4-0 (Jomo Cosmos)‚ 1-0 (Uthongathi FC)‚ 3-0 (Witbank Spurs)‚ 7-1 (Mbombela United) and 4-0 (last weekend against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila).

READ MORE:

PSL opposes Ajax court bid on Ndoro matter going to Fifa

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will oppose an attempt at an urgent interdict at the High Court on Tuesday morning by Ajax Cape Town on the referral ...
Sport
3 days ago

Awards clean sweep for Pirates shows they are marching on

Orlando Pirates may be caught up in their bid to usurp Mamelodi Sundowns from the log summit but their clean-out of the Premier Soccer League monthly ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach 'Micho' advises Wits and SuperSport on nightmares in Africa

The significance of Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup is not lost on Premier Soccer League coach of the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Moment of silence at all PSL matches for Madikizela-Mandela

The Premier Soccer League has said that a moment of silence will be observed at all matches in honour of struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela ...
Sport
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X