Tall Tshepo the 'Giraffe' is also an animal lover

Like many footballers, Bloemfontein Celtic defender Tshepo Mbhazima Rikhotso prefers resting at home when he gets a break from the travelling and games, but he's also outgoing.

Born and bred in Ndengeza village near Giyani, in Limpopo, he's been in Bloemfontein since February 2015 and has been exploring the place, including the local wild animal park, the zoo.

"When I have a break from football, I like going to places like the zoo for a bit of fresh air and I love animals.

"My favourite animal is the giraffe. Since I'm tall the guys call me 'Giraffe'.

"The last time I was there was last month with my girlfriend."

True to his word that he loves animals, the Phunya Selesele centre-back also surprised his grandmother late last year with a trip to the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

"I took my family there, including my grandmother.

"We were there for two days and she was so happy to see the animals," he said.

When he's at home, Rikhotso likes watching movies.