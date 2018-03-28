Community against mall project on soccer field

Residents of Kgapane in Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo, are rejecting a proposal for a R300-million shopping mall to be built on a soccer ground.

Some residents told Sowetan yesterday they wanted the historic sports ground, which is on a private land, to stay as it is.

But that feeling conflicts with investment plans of businessman Vincent Mabunda.

Mabunda bought the land at an auction in Midrand in 2016 for R2.5-million. He said he has faced a hostile resistance from the community when he tried to develop the land.

"I have asked the municipality to intervene and to liaise with the community members," Mabunda said.

He had envisaged that 500 temporary jobs would be created during construction of the mall and 200 permanent jobs afterwards. But local resident Shiko Modiba, 25, who is unemployed and coaches a development football team on the same field said he was opposed to the move.

"Our grandfathers played soccer here and we want this ground [piece of land] to stay a soccer field," he said.