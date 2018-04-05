Soccer

Awards clean sweep for Pirates shows they are marching on

By Khanyiso Tshwaku - 05 April 2018 - 14:34
Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredejovic is flanked by players Musa Nyatama (R) and Justin Shonga (L) at the PSL Offices in Johannesburg Thursday April 5 2018.
Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredejovic is flanked by players Musa Nyatama (R) and Justin Shonga (L) at the PSL Offices in Johannesburg Thursday April 5 2018.
Image: PSL via Twitter

Orlando Pirates may be caught up in their bid to usurp Mamelodi Sundowns from the log summit but their clean-out of the Premier Soccer League monthly awards is a sure indicator of their progress.

Milutin Sredojevic collected his second coach of the month gong while dynamic midfielder Musa Nyatama received the player of the month award.

Explosive Zambian import Justin Shonga's match-winning rocket against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth earned him the goal of the month award.

With Pirates on a five-match winning streak in the league‚ March was a profitable month for the rapidly-improving Buccaneers even though Cape Town City ejected them from the Nedbank Cup in the last-16 stage.

READ MORE:

Tall Tshepo the 'Giraffe' is also an animal lover

Soccer star likes taking his family to game reserve.
Sport
4 days ago

PSL opposes Ajax court bid on Ndoro matter going to Fifa

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will oppose an attempt at an urgent interdict at the High Court on Tuesday morning by Ajax Cape Town on the referral ...
Sport
2 days ago

Moment of silence at all PSL matches for Madikizela-Mandela

The Premier Soccer League has said that a moment of silence will be observed at all matches in honour of struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
Social media mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
X