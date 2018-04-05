Awards clean sweep for Pirates shows they are marching on

Orlando Pirates may be caught up in their bid to usurp Mamelodi Sundowns from the log summit but their clean-out of the Premier Soccer League monthly awards is a sure indicator of their progress.

Milutin Sredojevic collected his second coach of the month gong while dynamic midfielder Musa Nyatama received the player of the month award.

Explosive Zambian import Justin Shonga's match-winning rocket against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth earned him the goal of the month award.

With Pirates on a five-match winning streak in the league‚ March was a profitable month for the rapidly-improving Buccaneers even though Cape Town City ejected them from the Nedbank Cup in the last-16 stage.