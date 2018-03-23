The government inquiry into safety and security at soccer stadiums has been called off‚ according to a notice posted in the Government Gazette on Friday.

The inquiry was initiated by the Department of Sport and Recreation under previous Sports Minister Thembelani “Thulas” Nxesi‚ related to the death of two fans at the preseason Carling Black Label Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on July 29‚ 2017.

Nxesi was replaced by a new sports minister‚ Tokozile Xasa‚ on February 27.

Now the inquiry has been called off.

The notice in the Government Gazette stated: “Notice to withdraw the establishment of committee of inquiry and its terms reference to investigate facts and events that led to the death of two soccer fans and injury to twenty-one other fans at the soccer match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on 29 July 2017‚ published on 20 October 2017.

“I‚ Thokozile Xasa …by virtue of the powers conferred on me under section 13(5) (a) of the National Sport and Recreation Act‚ 1998 (Act No. 110 of 1998 as amended) read with the Public Finance Management Act‚ 1999 (Act No. 1 as amended)‚of 1999) and its Treasury Regulations to establish the Committee of Inquiry‚ hereby withdraw such committee and its terms of reference to investigate the tragic events at the soccer match between Kaizer Chief and Orlando Pirates on 29 July 2017 … .”

Sport and Recreation chief director: marketing and communication Mickey Modisane could not be reached for comment.