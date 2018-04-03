PSL opposes Ajax court bid on Ndoro matter going to Fifa

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will oppose an attempt at an urgent interdict at the High Court on Tuesday morning by Ajax Cape Town on the referral of the ongoing Tendai Ndoro eligibility matter to Fifa.

Ajax Cape Town are trying to interdict the finding last week of a South African Football Association (Safa) arbitration on the player’s eligibility that the matter be referred to the global body.

An SMS from PSL communications director Luxolo September reads: “NSL (the National Soccer League‚ the umbrella body overseeing the PSL) to oppose Ajax Cape Town and Mr Ndoro application for urgent interdict this morning at the High Court.”

Ndoro’s eligibility dispute stems from a Fifa ruling that a player may not turn out for more than two clubs in a season.

The Zimbabwean striker played a game for Orlando Pirates in August‚ then signed and played for Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia‚ before signing for Ajax in late December and playing seven games for them.

The PSL appealed at Safa arbitration a surprising decision by its own dispute resolution chamber on January 31 ruling Ndoro eligible to play for Ajax.

The arbitration referred the matter to Fifa.