Arthur Mafokate pleads not guilty as Cici recalls car injuries
King of kwaito Arthur Mafokate pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting his former girlfriend Cici in the Midrand Magistrate's Court yesterday.
Through his advocate, Leana Fick, Mafokate also indicated that he would not be testifying on what happened the night Cici, real name is Busisiwe Thwala, was injured at his home.
He faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Dressed in a purple blazer, white shirt and beige pants, Mafokate only spoke once and said, "yes", as he responded to the magistrate when asked if he was indeed pleading not guilty.
He had arrived for his first day of trial with four bouncers, who were dressed in black suits and white shirts.
They pushed journalists away from Mafokate, told them not to take pictures of him, went inside the courtroom with him and instructed reporters to move near where he was about to seat.
Prosecutor Mashudu Mutshaeni started off by calling Cici to the stand, as the first of the four witnesses to be called.
Cici took numerous breaks to compose herself because she became emotional.
She said she and Mafokate had been dating for about eight months to a year when she went to his place to break up with him and pack her belongings.
"The whole commotion started because I wanted to end the relationship and he didn't want me to ... He took my phone so that I could not call anyone," Cici said.
The Runaway hit singer, who was signed to Mafokate's label at the time of the alleged incident, told the court she followed him outside where he got into his car and locked himself inside with her phone.
"I tried opening the car and realised it was locked. I wanted him to open because he was in possession of my phone."
Cici, who was dressed in black, said she had held on to the car door handle but Mafokate started driving very fast. She added that a chunky ring she was wearing got stuck on the handle, locking her in, as Mafokate sped off.
Cici said she used both her hands as she realised she would strain her right hand as the car moved.
She alleged Mafokate could hear her and see her at the time and continued to drive for about 300 metres.
"I started feeling weak and my ring slipped and that is how I managed to get away."
Cici said after she fell, Mafokate drove off and only came back after about 10 to 15 minutes and then told her they should go back to the house and talk.
She said police, Mafokate's colleagues and neighbours arrived a few minutes later and drove her to hospital.
Cici sustained a broken pelvis and bruises on her body during the alleged incident.
A medical doctor who examined her is one of three witnesses still to testify in the trial. The matter was postponed to April 18 when Cici would be cross examined.
Protesters wearing black T-shirts, written #NotInMyName in white, were in court to support Cici.
The movement's co-founder Siya Jantile said: "We have been here since day one. We have been with Cici, supporting her throughout."