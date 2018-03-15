Arthur Mafokate pleads not guilty as Cici recalls car injuries

King of kwaito Arthur Mafokate pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting his former girlfriend Cici in the Midrand Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Through his advocate, Leana Fick, Mafokate also indicated that he would not be testifying on what happened the night Cici, real name is Busisiwe Thwala, was injured at his home.

He faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Dressed in a purple blazer, white shirt and beige pants, Mafokate only spoke once and said, "yes", as he responded to the magistrate when asked if he was indeed pleading not guilty.

He had arrived for his first day of trial with four bouncers, who were dressed in black suits and white shirts.

They pushed journalists away from Mafokate, told them not to take pictures of him, went inside the courtroom with him and instructed reporters to move near where he was about to seat.

Prosecutor Mashudu Mutshaeni started off by calling Cici to the stand, as the first of the four witnesses to be called.