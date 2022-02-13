‘We have our backs against the wall,’ admits Bulls coach Jake White

Bulls coach Jake White has admitted that his side's 29-22 defeat to the Sharks in an exciting United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus on Saturday has put the Pretoria team in a difficult position.

The result left the Bulls in the bottom half of the table and they face a mountain to climb to qualify for the knockout stages as the tournament enters the business end in the coming weeks.

After featuring in four rounds of local derbies, SA teams travel to Europe in the coming few weeks and first on the agenda for the Bulls will be bottom of the log Zebre in Parma on February 26.

“This result puts us in a really difficult position in this competition,” he admitted.

“I have coached long enough to know that you have to win your home games and we have now lost two at home. We now have our backs against the wall because there are more teams trying to get into the playoffs and that is the challenge that we have now.

“We must find the other way. Sometimes we have to find the high road and next week we are probably going to have to go the low road. Since I have been here at the Bulls, we have been top of the log in Super Rugby, Currie Cup, Rainbow Cup.

“This is the first time that this group is not top of the log and there other challenges that sporting teams are faced with. In terms of where we are in the competition, it is not a good place to be but it is another way of learning as a group.”