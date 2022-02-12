Bulls coach Jake White wary of Sharks on the rebound

“The Sharks are always formidable opponents, and we will have to be at our best when we face a side that is so full of talent,” said White.

“For us to face a team with the SA Rugby Player of the Year, Siya Kolisi, is a challenge we should look forward to. Furthermore, it is also an inspiration to be able to play a domestic derby against the captain of the national team who also collects all of these accolades for his performance on and off the field.

“It certainly is inspiring that we have players of his calibre who choose to remain and play for domestic franchises when he could easily take up a contract elsewhere.

“This will be a great opportunity for youngsters like Elrigh Louw to be able to go up against an inspirational character like Siya. Then you also have players like Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi and a host of others in that Sharks team, who our guys will want to measure themselves against in a premier competition like the United Rugby Championship. We can look forward to a thrilling game at Loftus.”

For the visitors, coach Sean Everitt has made three changes to the team that lost to the Stormers with Gerbrandt Grobler starting in the second row and hard-working fellow lock Ruben van Heerden playing off the bench.

In the other change to the pack, the vastly experienced Henco Venter comes in for the impressive youngster Jeandre Labuschagne at flank.

After impressive performances in the Currie Cup, Marius Louw has been called up to the URC side where he slots in at centre and captain Lukhanyo Am goes back to outside centre to replace Jeremy Ward.

More commanding performances at Currie Cup level have been just reward for loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe and flyhalf Curwin Bosch.

The Springbok duo, who returned from injury to play important roles in last week’s 35-20 victory over Western Province, have been selected on the bench.

Teams

Bulls: David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Morne Steyn, Zak Burger, Elrigh Louw, Arno Botha, Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Jacques van Rooyen, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Replacements: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel, Muller Uys, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Canan Moodie.

Sharks: Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Gerbrandt Grobler, Hyron Andrews, Siya Kolisi, Henco Venter, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jaden Hendrikse, Tito Bonilla, Makazole Mapimpi, Marius Louw, Lukhanyo Am, Sbu Nkosi, Aphelele Fassi. Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Khutha Mchunu, Ruben van Heerden, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Grant Williams, Curwin Bosch, Werner Kok.