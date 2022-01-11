Bulls confirm coaching staff, will start Currie Cup defence against Pumas

The Bulls will start the defence of their Currie Cup crown with a tricky trip to the decidedly unpredictable Pumas at Mbombela Stadium in the first match in charge for coach Gert Smal.

Former Springbok assistant coach Smal, who arrived at Loftus last month, will be assisted by Pine Pienaar as defence coach, Hayden Groepes as backs and attack coach, and Edgar Marutlulle whose focus will be on the scrums.

“We are privileged at the Bulls to have a number of talented coaches within our structures,” said Bulls director of rugby Jake White after the confirmation of the rest of the coaching staff.

“A knowledgeable coach like Gert will certainly find comfort in being surrounded by an experienced coach like Pine Pienaar, a hard-working and committed individual like Hayden Groepes and one of the most promising player-turned-coaches in Edgar Marutlulle.

“We have no doubt that this team of coaches and the squad of players that we have will continue to fly the Bulls flag high in the Carling Currie Cup this year.”

In the other two matches of the opening weekend on Saturday, the Cheetahs take on the Griquas in Bloemfontein and the Lions visit Western Province in Cape Town while the Sharks have a bye.