Former Springbok assistant Gert Smal appointed Bulls Currie Cup coach

The Bulls have announced the arrival of former Springbok assistant Gert Smal as their Currie Cup head coach.

With the United Rugby Championship (URC) and the Currie Cup expected to overlap next year, the Bulls roped in the highly respected Smal to mastermind their title defence.

“We are excited to have a coach of Gert Smal’s calibre joining our ranks as the head coach of the Bulls’ Currie Cup team,” said Bulls director of rugby Jake White.

“The competition remains the premier [competition] domestically. It has, therefore, been important for us to bring in somebody with vast coaching experience and an understanding of the game to complement the vision of this union.

“We are focused and working hard on ensuring that our Currie Cup campaign and planning is on track. We have now won it twice in a row, and we have won the most out of any union. So, we take it very seriously.