Jake White: Bulls’ match against Bok-packed Sharks is like a Test

Bulls coach Jake White said it will be like playing against the Springboks when they take on the Sharks during their United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Durban on Friday night.

In what is expected to be a bruising encounter, Sharks coach Sean Everitt has included Bok stars Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am and Sbu Nkosi in his starting line-up.

“At home with that kind of team, there is a little bit of a buzz. It is like a Test match and we are looking forward to it,” White said.

“We have been growing over the past 16 to 18 months as a team and we are looking to see where we are. We are talking about nine Springboks with guys like Bongi, Ox Nché, Lukhanyo, Siya, Mapimpi who played against England a few weeks ago.

“This is a huge test for us to see whether we are good enough to handle that sort of pressure of going away against a star-studded Natal side.”

In recent seasons, the Bulls have had the better of the Sharks in two consecutive Currie Cup finals at Loftus and White is expecting them to come for revenge.