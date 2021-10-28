SA Rugby releases starting XV for Carling Champions Match

SA Rugby on Thursday released the starting team, which was chosen by fans of the domestic Currie Cup teams, to play in the Carling Champions Match against Kenya at Loftus next weekend.

Bulls hooker Schalk Erasmus was the favourite player with the most votes from rugby supporters across SA and he was closely followed by teammate and prop Simphiwe Matanzima with the second most votes.

The Champions Match will be played on November 6 in Pretoria and the South African select team will be coached by Bulls coach Jake White.

Players from all the seven provincial teams that campaigned in the 2021 Currie Cup were eligible for selection and it comes as no surprise that the squad, which features an extended replacements’ bench, is stacked with players from the Bulls.

The Pretoria-based players have been the dominant force in local rugby in the past few seasons since former Springbok coach White arrived at Loftus.

The Bulls have no less than nine players in the squad of 30 players and the rest of the squad consists of six from the Cheetahs, five from Western Province and four from the Sharks.

The Pumas and the Griquas have two players each while the Lions have one player in the squad.

This match is a unique concept for South African rugby with sponsors Carling Black Label allowing fans to select their team like football fans do during the annual Carling Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The full squad assembles in Johannesburg on Sunday to start preparations for the match.

Carling Champions Match Squad

Props: Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks)

Hooker: Schalk Erasmus (Bulls)

Locks: Reniel Hugo (Sharks), PJ Steenkamp (Lions)

Loose forwards: Arno Botha (Bulls), Phumzile Maqondwana (Pumas), Nama Xaba (Western Province)

Scrumhalf: Keagan Johannes (Bulls)

Flyhalf: Brandon Thomson (Cheetahs)

Centres: Howard Mnisi (Cheetahs), Chris Smit (Cheetahs)

Wings: Stravino Jacobs (Bulls), Werner Kok (Sharks)

Fullback: Sibongile Novuka (Bulls)

Replacements:

Hooker: Chad Solomon (Western Province)

Props: Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Aranos Coetzee (Cheetahs)

Lock: Reinhardt Ludwig (Bulls)

Loose forwards: WJ Steenkamp (Bulls), Marcel Theunissen (Western Province)

Scrumhalves: Ginter Smuts (Pumas), Paul de Wet (Western Province)

Flyhalf: George Whitehead (Griquas)

Centres: Stedman Gans (Bulls), Marius Louw (Sharks)

Wings: Tian Meyer (Cheetahs), Leolin Zas (Western Province)

Fullback: Ashlon Davids (Griquas)