Oh snap! Fans react to this 'filtered' pic of Boity

By Masego Seemela - 02 November 2019 - 12:04
Some of Boity's followers say she looks different with a filter.
Image: Boity/Instagram

Boity recently caused serious confusion on social media when she shared a very “filtered” picture of herself.

The gorgeous face snap showed the Bakae rapper dressed to the nines.

While some of her followers gushed over her and complimented her for all the “African Butter”, some fans thought the snap wasn't the beautiful Boity they knew, and told her she looked completely different in the snap.

More followers continued to share the sentiment that the rapper looked better without the filter, even going as far as saying she was like like Bonang and Hulisani mixed together.  

Here are some of the reactions:

